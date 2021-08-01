5 celebrities who spoke out about their mental health struggles

SINGAPORE - United States gymnast Simone Biles' departure from the team competition was applauded by many for shedding light on the importance of mental health.

Cha Hae Won lists five personalities who have similarly opened up about their mental health struggles.

1. Michael Phelps



PHOTO: AFP



Considered by many as one of the greatest swimmers of all time, the Olympic champion struggled with depression and anxiety in the past. He now spends his post-Olympic life raising awareness about mental health.

2. Adele



PHOTO: AFP



The Grammy-winning singer revealed in 2016 that she battled postnatal depression after her son's birth, opening up about a subject that many mothers have experienced.

3. Billie Eilish



PHOTO: REUTERS



Revealing her struggles with her newfound fame and body image, the singer has been vocal about her battle with depression, encouraging fans to reach out to others struggling with mental health issues.

4. DeMar DeRozan



PHOTO: AFP



The American basketball player revealed in 2018 that he had suffered from depression in the past.

He is vocal about the need to have broader conversations about a person's mental well-being.

5. Ariana Grande



PHOTO: REUTERS



The singer opened up about her battles with post-traumatic stress disorder after more than 20 were killed in a bombing after her concert in 2017. She often urges fans to end the stigma around mental health.

Getting help

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

Mental well-being

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg website (Mon to Fri, 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm)

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928/6509-0271 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (Mon to Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)/ Tinkle Friend website (Mon to Thu, 2.30pm to 7pm and Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 (Daily, 10am to 10pm)