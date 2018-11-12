5 bus services affected by road closures for Asean Summit

SINGAPORE - Five SBS Transit bus services - 70M, 111, 133, 162M and 502 - will skip three bus stops in the Suntec area from Monday (Nov 12) to Friday, due to the 33rd Asean Summit and related summits.

The three bus stops in Temasek Avenue and Temasek Boulevard are: Promenade Station (02161), Opposite the Ritz-Carlton (02171) and Suntec Convention Centre (02151), said SBS in a statement on Monday.

The Singapore Police Force and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said last week that there will be road blocks and stringent security checks in the area to ensure the security of the summit.

An area bounded by Bencoolen Street, Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Fullerton Road and Victoria Street, among others, has been declared as an Enhanced Security Special Event Area from Tuesday to Thursday.

Leaders from 10 South-east Asian countries, along with counterparts from China, the United States, Japan and Russia, will be participating in the summit.