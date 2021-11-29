4G team will need a little longer to decide on leader

The issue of choosing the next prime minister is an important matter that cannot be put off indefinitely as the Covid-19 situation stabilises, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday.

"The 4G team will need a little longer to make a decision. But I am confident they will settle it well before the next general election comes around," he said.

"I am sure that they will make a wise choice, and that in due course, I will be able to hand over the nation into good hands," he added in a speech at the annual gathering of People's Action Party (PAP) cadres and activists.

The next general election must be held by November 2025.

PM Lee said Covid-19 has been a stern test for the party's fourth-generation leadership team, testing their resolve both individually and collectively. "The whole 4G team deserves a lot of the credit for managing the Covid-19 situation," he added.

This team is one that Singapore can depend on, and can trust in good times and tough times, PM Lee said to applause from the audience.

"I ask all party members to give them your full support, to work with you and to take the nation through the next bound."

PM Lee, who is PAP secretary-general, touched on the issue of leadership renewal towards the end of his speech, and gave a short update on the party's efforts to identify promising people to field as candidates in future elections.

The party is already expanding its touchpoints and starting its recruitment process, he said.

"We have many tea sessions lined up, which is an encouraging sign because it shows strong interest in the party, in the platform, and more importantly, that many Singaporeans are willing to step forward and serve the country, to fight for the Singapore which they believe in," he said.

Renewal is needed not only for MPs and branch secretaries, but also for ministers as well as the prime minister, said PM Lee.

He noted that the pandemic has delayed his succession plans.

In April, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced he would be stepping aside as the leader of the 4G team.

PM Lee said that as DPM, Mr Heng - who is the PAP's first assistant secretary-general - remains a key member of the 4G team, carrying heavy responsibilities, especially for the economy.

The 4G ministers have since been relooking the issue of succession, he said.

"They have said this before, and I repeat what they say: It is not about selecting a 'boss' or the winner of a 'race'.

"It is not a reality show; it's deadly serious, life-and-death decisions for Singaporeans. It is about developing a strong team and settling among themselves a primus inter pares - first among equals, one who can bring others together and bring out the best of every member of the team."

PM Lee did not name other 4G ministers, but among those who play key roles in the nation's pandemic response and are seen as possible 4G leaders are two co-chairs of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.