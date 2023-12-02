S’poreans want 4G leaders to prioritise making nation relevant to key partners: PAP poll

SINGAPORE – To manage the Republic’s engagement with other parts of the world, Singaporeans believe that the 4G leadership should prioritise making the nation relevant to key partners and building coalitions of support.

Nearly 75 per cent of more than 1,300 respondents felt that this priority was at least “moderately important”, according to an online survey conducted by the PAP Policy Forum (PPF) from Nov 24 to 29.

On Dec 2, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo revealed the survey results at a PPF dialogue at The Star Performing Arts Centre.

Referring to late Minister Mentor Lee Kuan Yew, she said: “The survey questions were based on a selection of Mr Lee’s core beliefs – how he thought about Singapore’s international engagements, why he did what he did and the consequences that he believed would ensue as a result.”

The dialogue was the last in a three-part series by the PPF to commemorate the birth centenary of Mr Lee, Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, and mark PPF’s effort to drive change for the country’s future.

The PPF serves as a platform for People’s Action Party members to understand policies and strengthen trust with their leaders.

Mrs Teo added that survey respondents from the general public, including PAP members, were asked to rank three factors they believe contributed most to Singapore’s current international standing.

These factors were “recognising the limitations of being small”, “leapfrogging the region and differentiating ourselves” and “making ourselves relevant to key partners and building coalitions of support”.

About six in 10 respondents noted that recognising the limitations of being small was at least “moderately important” in contributing to Singapore’s global standing.

“In truth, all three factors are related. It is because we recognise the limitations of being small that we choose to leapfrog the region and differentiate ourselves. And in doing so, our aim must be to make ourselves relevant to the world and to build coalitions of support to ensure that our national interests are always upheld and that we never become collateral damage,” said Mrs Teo, who is also the PPF adviser.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, addressing 310 participants, including activists and retired MPs, at the dialogue, laid out the governing principles that Mr Lee and the first generation of PAP leaders had established for Singapore.

“Principles hold a certain timelessness but they cannot be applied rigidly,” he noted.

“Mr Lee always asked: ‘Does it work? If it doesn’t work, toss it out, try another one.’ Such was his humility and willingness to adjust his views when circumstances changed,” DPM Heng said.

DPM Heng noted that discipline and a focus on the long term are required. “Compared to larger, more resourced states, our margins are narrow. We may not have that capacity to bounce back. So this is a critical leadership responsibility – to continuously examine, refresh and update in order to keep Singapore shining and successful,” he added.