$49m for NUS researchers to develop biomedical innovations for age-related conditions

SINGAPORE – Researchers from the National University of Singapore’s Mechanobiology Institute (MBI) will receive $49 million from the National Research Foundation to develop technologies and treatments for age-related conditions.

These conditions include infertility, chronic inflammatory diseases, muscle shrinkage and cancer.

The funding, which will be used over seven years, was announced at a press conference on Jan 22.

Mechanobiology is an emerging multidisciplinary field that encompasses the study of how cells and tissues sense and respond to mechanical signals or forces.

These forces regulate a wide range of biological activities, such as cell migration, cell proliferation and single molecule behaviour.

Led by Professor Rong Li, director of MBI, the 150 researchers will be employing state-of-the-art technologies such as high-yield molecular genomics, optical imaging and microfabrication.

Among other areas, they will be studying how cells maintain tissue health and respond to injuries and ageing.

Prof Li is also spearheading MBI’s efforts to discover novel technologies to treat infertility by looking at how tissue mechanics leads to maturation of ovarian follicles.

According to her, the cells in a mammalian ovary go through a long and complex developmental process to reach fertilisation and develop into an embryo.

“Recent advances in a variety of technologies have provided new insights into how ovarian cells communicate and drive each step along the pathway to produce a mature egg,” she said.

“By using innovative 3D culture systems, live imaging and force sensors, we can map the mechanobiology of these interactions. This will help us develop new approaches for enhancing fertility treatments and ovarian health during the ageing process.”

She added: “Our mission is not just to make discoveries, but also to translate them into technologies that can benefit society, by helping to prevent, diagnose and treat human diseases.”

MBI will also be collaborating with teams from the National University Hospital, Nanyang Technological University, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research and overseas institutions.

In separate research at MBI, Assistant Professor Tsuyoshi Hirashima and his team are using intravital tissue imaging to peek into the dynamics of sperm and egg maturation, a study that could also be translated into reversing reproductive ageing and fertility treatment.

This is especially important in Singapore, where more couples are having babies later in life and the country’s total fertility rate is plunging.