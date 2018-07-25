49-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured after accident on KJE

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a car on the Kranji Expressway (KJE) on Tuesday (July 24).

The police said that they were alerted to the accident on the KJE towards the Pan-Island Expressway at 8.01am. The 49-year-old man was conscious when he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao said that the Malaysian man, Rolan Anak Asem, was seriously injured.

He was still in critical condition after a two-hour brain operation on Tuesday morning, the paper added.

The Straits Times understands that the driver of the Singapore-registered car was trying to shift lanes when the motorcycle collided with the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.