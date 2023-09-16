49-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident on ECP, male driver helping with investigations

SINGAPORE – A 49-year-old man died in an accident on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Saturday afternoon.

The man was heading towards Changi Airport when his motorcycle skidded, the police said in response to queries.

He then lost control of the bike, fell, and died on the spot. Police were alerted to the accident at 2.10pm

After the motorcyclist fell off the motorbike, it hurtled off and smashed into a car, believed to be a BMW.

In photos and video footage of the accident site circulating on instant messaging service Telegram, a man can be seen lying motionless on the chevron markings on the road, with debris from the accident scattered nearby.

The BMW and a motorcycle can also been seen on the two rightmost lanes of the five-lane road.

Police said a 65-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.