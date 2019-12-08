49-year-old man arrested for allegedly stealing beer

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly stealing crates of beer from several stalls in a hawker centre, they said on Sunday (Dec 8).

He will be charged in court on Monday for "theft in dwelling", which carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police said they received several reports of stolen beers from a Bedok North Road hawker centre on Nov 30 and last Friday.

They then identified the man using police cameras and arrested him at Bedok North Road on Saturday.