479 take Pledge as new Singapore citizens at annual ceremony

The couple, who have three grown-up daughters living elsewhere, were among the 479 new Singapore citizens who received their certificates of citizenship at the annual National Citizenship Ceremony by the People’s Association on Sunday.

Speaking at the event held at ITE College West in Choa Chu Kang, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore has always been open to the world – to flows of goods and services, people and ideas.

“Our multiculturalism and multiracialism are what define us as a society and make us uniquely Singapore,” added Mr Gan, who is an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

“Today, we are here to welcome you to the Singapore family. Like our forefathers decades ago, you bring with you new ideas, networks and skills. You bring with you the determination and desire to build a better future for your family.”

This year’s event opened with a performance by Keat Hong Chinese Orchestra, a cultural group under the administration of Chua Chu Kang Community Club. The orchestra played a selection of familiar tunes, including National Day songs.

The event closed with the attendees reciting the Pledge and singing the National Anthem.

The first National Citizenship Ceremony was held in 2007 to commemorate the significance of citizenship, and served as an occasion to formally welcome new citizens into the Singapore “family”.

All new citizens are required to receive their citizenship certificates either at the annual ceremony, which GRCs take turns to organise with support from the National Integration Council, or at citizenship ceremonies held at the group representation constituency-level that are organised throughout the year.