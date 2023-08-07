473 cases of brakeless bikes caught by LTA since handbrake rule took effect in 2021

SINGAPORE - There were 473 instances of people riding a bicycle without a working handbrake since regulations banning the use of such bicycles on public paths and roads here took effect in September 2021.

Nobody was brought to court, but The Straits Times understands that a small number of them were issued composition sums.

In the first six months of 2023, LTA detected 102 cases of people riding brakeless bikes on public paths, and 223 cases in 2022. In 2021, there were 148 offences from September, when the Government implemented a rule requiring all bicycles on public paths and roads to have at least one working handbrake.

LTA said its active mobility enforcement officers will seize such bikes when they are spotted on public paths, and owners need to pay a fee to retrieve their bicycle. The fee is separate from the composition sum.

LTA did not reveal how much the composition sums and retrieval fees were.

During the retrieval process, LTA will remind owners to install handbrakes on their bike before riding it on public paths.

First-time offenders caught riding a bike without brakes on public paths can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those caught doing so on public roads for the first time can be fined up to $1,000 or put behind bars for up to three months, or both.

The regulation affects fixed-gear bicycles, also known as “fixies”, which do not usually come with handbrakes and require a rider’s pedal resistance to slow down and stop.

It kicked in after a fatal accident in 2020 prompted safety concerns over the use of brakeless bikes.

In January that year, a 13-year-old girl fell to her death after crashing into a railing while riding a brakeless fixie bike at a multi-storey carpark.

Some still riding without brakes

Some cyclists who spoke to ST are still riding their brakeless fixies on public paths.

Software engineer Richard (not his real name) said his fixie bike’s “aesthetics are nicer” without handbrakes. The 24-year-old has not encountered enforcement officers thus far.

Describing the rule as a “knee-jerk reaction” to the 2020 death, he said bike safety could be improved by building cycling paths separate from roads and pedestrian pavements.

There could also be more initiatives to raise awareness of bike safety among new riders, he suggested.