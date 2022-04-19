New Covid-19 cases in S'pore nearly double to 4,718, one death reported

SINGAPORE - The number of daily new Covid-19 infections in Singapore climbed to 4,718 on Tuesday (April 19), nearly double from 2,480 cases the day before.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend, when more people are out in various social settings.

The number is slightly higher than the figure from last Tuesday (April 12), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 4,552 new Covid-19 cases. The number of people hospitalised was 278, higher than 261 on Monday (April 18).

There was one death today, MOH said in an update on its website.

The Covid-19 week-on-week infection ratio has been below one since March 2, at 0.87 on Tuesday.

The week-on-week infection ratio refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before. A ratio of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.