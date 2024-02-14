461 victims lost $6.8m to scams involving online chat groups since start of 2024

SINGAPORE - At least 461 victims have lost at least $6.8 million in investment and job scams involving online chat groups since the start of 2024, the police said on Feb 14.

They urged the public to be wary when strangers add them to chat groups or channels on messaging platforms, such as Whatsapp and Telegram, and offer investment or job opportunities.

In the case of investment scams, victims will be added to chat groups or channels by scammers who will post testimonials from members claiming to have profited from various investment methods.

Victims who contacted the scammers were offered fake investment packages and asked to provide their personal information to set up accounts. They were also instructed to transfer money to specified PayNow numbers, bank accounts or cryptocurrency wallets.

Scammers may also instruct victims to download virtual private network (VPN) applications to access investment websites that are actually fake websites.