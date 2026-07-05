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46-year-old woman arrested for attacking acquaintance with knife at Bukit Merah HDB block

The 43-year-old woman was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old woman was arrested for attacking a 43-year-old woman with a knife at a Housing Board block in Bukit Merah on the night of July 4.

The police said, in response to queries on July 5, that they received a call for assistance at 7 Kim Tian Place at about 7.40pm that day.

The 46-year-old woman was arrested for causing grievous hurt with a weapon and a knife was seized, and the victim was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

Both women knew each other.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily reported that there were bloodstains at the void deck of the HDB block.

Police investigations are ongoing.