46-year-old woman arrested for attacking acquaintance with knife at Bukit Merah HDB block
- A 46-year-old woman was arrested for attacking a 43-year-old woman with a knife at a Bukit Merah HDB block on July 4.
- The police received a call for help at about 7.40pm and seized the knife; the injured woman was taken conscious to hospital.
- Both women knew each other, and bloodstains were said to be seen at the scene.
AI generated
SINGAPORE - A 46-year-old woman was arrested for attacking a 43-year-old woman with a knife at a Housing Board block in Bukit Merah on the night of July 4.
The police said, in response to queries on July 5, that they received a call for assistance at 7 Kim Tian Place at about 7.40pm that day.
The 46-year-old woman was arrested for causing grievous hurt with a weapon and a knife was seized, and the victim was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.
Both women knew each other.
Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily reported that there were bloodstains at the void deck of the HDB block.
Police investigations are ongoing.