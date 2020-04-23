Coronavirus: 4,500 bedding items for isolation facilities arrive from Indonesia

About 4,500 bedding items have been delivered to Singapore from Indonesia to cater to Covid-19 community isolation facilities here, such as Singapore Expo.

In a statement yesterday, Temasek Foundation said it had worked with the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore over the past weeks to support the response to managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Temasek Foundation ordered the bed sets and the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore facilitated their shipment here.

The first shipment of bedding items arrived yesterday and consisted of bed frames, mattresses, mattress covers, bed sheets, pillows, pillowcases and blankets.

They will supplement the existing supply of bedding items used at community isolation facilities, which house Covid-19 patients who are stable and recovering but still test positive for the virus.

The foundation expressed appreciation for the Indonesian officials who had facilitated the shipment, adding: "We are focused on playing our part to keep communities safe and strong, serve those in need, and build up social resilience to eventually overcome the outbreak as well as other times of crises."

Temasek Foundation is the non-profit philanthropic arm of Singapore's investment company Temasek. The foundation supports community programmes and aims to provide aid to Singapore and other countries in the region, among other objectives.

On April 14, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the two halls at Singapore Expo currently used to house coronavirus patients have a total capacity of about 950. Four other halls at the building will open progressively.

Singapore Expo is the country's second community isolation facility, with the first being D'Resort NTUC in Pasir Ris, a recreational complex with chalets.

In the Ministry of Health's daily update on Covid-19 patients in Singapore on Tuesday, it said that there are 4,682 cases who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19, and they are isolated and cared for at community facilities.