44-year-old man extricated from lorry after collision with tipper truck on SLE: SCDF

SINGAPORE – A 44-year-old man had to be rescued from the mangled remains of the lorry he drove after it was involved in an accident with a truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the accident, which occurred along the Seletar Expressway towards the Bukit Timah Expressway before the Lentor Avenue exit, at about 3.20pm.

The lorry driver was found trapped in his seat with his lower limbs pinned under the dashboard, as the front of the vehicle was “severely crushed inwards”.

To stabilise his injuries, an SCDF ambulance crew provided medical aid, while a team of rescuers, including officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, worked to free him.

In order to extricate the driver, the rescuers used two hydraulic extendable ramps to push the dashboard away and create enough space to free his lower limbs.

They also used cutting equipment to remove the clutch pedal that had trapped the driver’s left foot.

After successfully freeing him, the driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said SCDF.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

In a series of posts made on Twitter, the Land Transport Authority advised motorists to avoid a series of lanes along the area, with the earliest issued at 3.19pm, and the latest at 4.36pm.