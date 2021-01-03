44 under probe for New Year's Day gathering; 33 new cases, all imported

Police are investigating a group of 44 people who had gathered at an industrial building in Boon Lay Way and were drinking, smoking and singing in an empty office past 1am on New Year's Day on Friday.

The police said in a statement last night that the 44 people comprise 41 Singaporeans, a Singapore permanent resident, a Malaysian and a Chinese national.

They are being investigated for non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The police said that they received a report about the gathering at 1.20am on Friday, and found a large group of 29 men and 15 women, aged between 17 and 34, when they arrived.

They added that preliminary investigations had found that the people allegedly gathered to socialise and the premises were not licensed to provide public entertainment.

The police are investigating the incident.

Under the Public Entertainment Act, the offence of providing public entertainment without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under Covid-19 rules, offenders may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

"Members of the public are advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," said the police.

Separately, the Health Ministry confirmed 33 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, all imported. Two were symptomatic while the rest were asymptomatic. All had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday's number was the highest daily figure since Sept 15 when there were 34 cases.

There are now a total of 58,662 cases.

Update on cases

New cases: 33 Imported: 33 (6 permanent residents, 5 dependant's pass holders, 2 long-term visit pass holders, 1 student's pass holder, 6 work pass holders, 12 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 10 (4 unlinked cases) Active cases: 157 In hospitals: 61 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 96 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,461 Discharged yesterday: 17 TOTAL CASES: 58,662

Among yesterday's 33 new cases was a three-year-old girl from India who is a dependant's pass holder, and nine foreign domestic workers.

There was also one short-term visit pass holder who arrived from Indonesia to visit her Singaporean parent.

There were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to 10 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from one case in the week before to four cases in the past week.

A total of 61 patients remained in hospital yesterday, while 96 were recuperating in community facilities. One patient was in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Seventeen patients were discharged.

Goh Yan Han