44 arrested in KTV raid, as part of largest enforcement blitz since Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Patrons at a packed three-storey karaoke lounge in Jalan Sultan had their night out cut short on Dec 9 when the police raided the outlet at 11.30pm and arrested 44 people.

The 39 women, aged between 20 and 37, and five men aged between 23 and 34, are being investigated for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The raid was part of the largest island-wide enforcement blitz since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, with over 1,300 police officers deployed in the operation from Nov 21 to Dec 14.

Led by various Police Land Divisions and supported by several government agencies, the multi-agency operation ended up with a total of 464 men and 295 women, aged between 15 and 88, being investigated for their involvement in various offences.

The investigations against the 759 individuals are ongoing.

The operation was aimed at clamping down on crime and illegal activities, such as illegal gambling, vice activities and drug-related offences ahead of the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Jeremy Ang Boon Sheng, commander of Central Police Division, said: “To maintain law and order as well as prevent crime, we conduct regular enforcement checks at public entertainment outlets to ensure that the operators comply with regulations.

“This also allows the police to weed out illicit vice activities at massage establishments and illegal gambling activities at public places and private compounds.”

In the Dec 9 raid on the KTV lounge, the police told customers to leave while instructing the female workers to wait in a room.

The women covered their faces with their hands while standing in a dimly lit room, as police officers in uniform surrounded them to ask for their mobile phones and identification documents.

After a 20-minute check, those who were not subject to further investigations were told to go straight home.