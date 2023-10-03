435 companies penalised for having poor workplace safety measures

SINGAPORE – Fines and stop-work orders for failing to adhere to workplace safety measures were among the penalties imposed on 435 companies by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The ministry conducted a two-month enforcement operation which focused on hazards such as slips, trips and falls (STF) in workplaces from June 26 to Aug 25.

The operation involved more than 700 inspections across the construction, manufacturing, transportation and storage, wholesale and retail trade and services sectors.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, MOM said 1,491 enforcement actions were taken, including three stop-work orders and 89 composition fines totalling $186,050.

Common safety lapses included poor housekeeping practices, poorly maintained floor conditions, workers wearing inappropriate footwear and failing to address STF hazards in risk assessments.

“STF can happen anywhere and result in serious injuries,” said the ministry. Workers are encouraged to report unsafe workplace conditions as they are most suited to spot safety hazards and lapses, it added. Companies are also urged to ensure safety measures are implemented properly.

“Since 2014, slips, trips and falls have been the top cause of workplace major injuries and its incidence is on the rise,” said MOM.

“MOM will continue to take enforcement actions against companies found to have serious workplace safety and health lapses.”