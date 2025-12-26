Straitstimes.com header logo

Woman linked to Salvation Army vandalism incident to be charged on Dec 27

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Offensive words were found spray-painted in red at the Praisehaven – The Salvation Army premises, including on the walls and three vans, on Dec 25.

Offensive words were found spray-painted in red at the Praisehaven – The Salvation Army premises, including on the walls and three vans, on Dec 25.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE, SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM, CHONG JUN LIANG

avatar-alt

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old Chinese-Australian woman will face charges on Dec 27 for suspected links to

a case of vandalism on Christmas Day

at the Salvation Army premises in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The police, in a statement on Dec 26, said they were alerted to the incident at the Praisehaven – The Salvation Army premises, located at 500 Upper Bukit Timah Road, around 9.15am on Dec 25.

They found offensive words spray-painted in red on the premises, including on the walls and three vans.

A can of red spray paint was found on the premises, the police said. They added that the woman was arrested a few hours later.

A Salvation Army spokesman on Dec 25 declined to provide details about the words that were spray-painted but said they were “sensitive in nature and concerned religion”.

If found guilty, the woman can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years. The offence also carries a punishment of between three and eight strokes of the cane, although women will be spared the rod under the law, said the police.

More on this topic
St Joseph’s Church evacuated: Other recent incidents linked to places of worship in Singapore
Religious groups in S’pore saddened by recent anti-Semitic incidents, urge all to respect diversity
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.