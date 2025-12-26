Woman linked to Salvation Army vandalism incident to be charged on Dec 27

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Offensive words were found spray-painted in red at the Praisehaven – The Salvation Army premises, including on the walls and three vans, on Dec 25.

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old Chinese-Australian woman will face charges on Dec 27 for suspected links to a case of vandalism on Christmas Day at the Salvation Army premises in Upper Bukit Timah Road.

The police, in a statement on Dec 26, said they were alerted to the incident at the Praisehaven – The Salvation Army premises, located at 500 Upper Bukit Timah Road, around 9.15am on Dec 25.

They found offensive words spray-painted in red on the premises , including on the walls and three vans.

A can of red spray paint was found on the premises, the police said. They added that the woman was arrested a few hours later.

A Salvation Army spokesman on Dec 25 declined to provide details about the words that were spray-painted but said they were “sensitive in nature and concerned religion”.

If found guilty, the woman can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years. The offence also carries a punishment of between three and eight strokes of the cane, although women will be spared the rod under the law, said the police.