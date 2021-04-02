43 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 43 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (April 2) - all imported and placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival.

There were no community cases or infections from migrant worker dormitories. More details will be announced on Friday night.

The new cases brought Singapore's total number of infections to 60,450.

The Pure Fitness gym at Ngee Ann City has been added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

The gym was visited 10 times between March 18 and March 29.

Two restaurants in Orchard Road - Akashi at Paragon and Paul at Ngee Ann City - and Cherry Discotheque at Keck Seng Tower in Cecil Street were also added to the list.

Anyone who went to these locations during the specified periods should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of the visit and see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms like a sore throat, fever or loss of taste or smell.

The 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Thursday were all imported and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival.

With 12 cases discharged on Thursday, 60,146 people have fully recovered from Covid-19.

There are 38 patients in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 178 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 129 million people. Over 2.82 million people have died.