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42 travellers found with vapes, over 240 vaping devices seized at S’pore checkpoints within 4 days

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There are vape disposal bins available for travellers flying into Singapore or transiting at Changi Airport.

There are vape disposal bins available for travellers flying into Singapore or transiting at Changi Airport.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ICA/FACEBOOK

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Daniel Lai

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SINGAPORE – Immigration authorities detected 42 travellers with e-vaporisers and seized more than 240 e-vaporisers and related components at Singapore’s checkpoints over four days last week.

Between March 24 and March 27, there were 42 cases of travellers found in possession of e-vaporisers as well as those who voluntarily disposed of them, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on March 29.

Over the four days, ICA ramped up checks at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints to detect and deter attempts to smuggle e-vaporisers into the country, it said.

About 52 per cent of the cases involved short-term visitors and 48 per cent were Singapore residents, it added.

Singapore residents comprise citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

More than 240 e-vaporisers and related components were seized at Singapore’s checkpoints between March 24 and March 27.v

More than 240 e-vaporisers and related components were seized at Singapore’s checkpoints between March 24 and March 27.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ICA/FACEBOOK

In its post, ICA underscored that vaping is illegal in the Republic, adding that foreigners who visit or reside in Singapore must abide by the country’s laws.

Anyone caught possessing, using or buying e-vaporisers will face higher penalties, it added.

Short-term visitors who reoffend will be banned from re-entering Singapore, ICA said.

Foreigners on long-term passes, such as an Employment Pass, S Pass, a work permit, Student’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass or Dependent’s Pass, risk having their passes revoked on a third offence, as well as being deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

There are vape disposal bins available for travellers flying into Singapore or transiting at Changi Airport.

More on this topic
Foreigners caught vaping may have passes revoked, be banned from re-entering Singapore
ICA seizes more than 850 vapes, components within 5 days across Singapore’s checkpoints

Daniel Lai is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.