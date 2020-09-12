42 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 10 imported and 4 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 42 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Saturday noon (Sept 12), taking Singapore's total to 57,357.

They included four community cases, comprising one permanent resident and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also 10 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday, the MOH announced a new coronavirus cluster in a Tuas foreign worker dormitory.

The dorm, SCM Tuas Lodge at 80 Tuas South Boulevard, has two newly confirmed Covid-19 patients who were linked to three previous cases.

There were no new cases in the community on Friday.

Of the 86 new infections on Friday, 13 were imported cases. Three were Singaporeans and seven were permanent residents who returned to Singapore separately from Egypt on Aug 27, India on Aug 28 and Aug 30, and the Philippines on Aug 30.

Another two imported cases were dependant's pass holders who arrived separately from India and the United States on Aug 30. The last patient was a student pass holder who arrived from India on Aug 30.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 73 new coronavirus patients announced on Friday.

Among the 73 cases, 34 were identified as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 39 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

Thirty-three of the new patients staying in dorms were from Avery Lodge Dormitory in Jurong - a cluster which had a total of 68 confirmed cases as of Friday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 49 cases discharged on Friday, 56,592 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 49 patients remained in hospital on Friday, with none in intensive care, while 632 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 28.6 million people. More than 919,000 people have died.