42 national servicemen died while in service over past 20 years

SINGAPORE - A total of 42 national servicemen died due to service over the last two decades, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen said on Monday.

These comprise 35 from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), four from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and three from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Dr Ng said in a written reply to a parliamentary question from Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa.

Of these, six cases - two from the SAF, three from the police and one from the SCDF - were due to traffic accidents on the way to or from work, or while on official duties, he said, noting such incidents are covered under the Defence and Home Affairs ministries’ compensation framework.

Ms Poa had asked how many full-time and reservist national servicemen from the SAF, SPF and SCDF had died while in service, or suffered permanent disability from a service injury, over the past 20 years.

During that period, there were a total of 52 cases of permanent disability to the brain, spinal cord, eyes or limbs due to serious service-related injuries, said Dr Ng.

These comprised 43 from the SAF, four from the SPF and five in the SCDF, he added.

Eleven cases - eight from the SAF, one from the police and two from the SCDF - were due to traffic accidents, the minister said.

Every year, some 300,000 male Singapore citizens and permanent residents perform their National Service duties across the three services, he noted.

“The proportions of deaths and permanent disability due to service within the SAF, SPF and SCDF are therefore 0.001%, 0.001% and 0.002% respectively.”

Dr Ng said that though the rates of both death and permanent disability due to service are low, the SAF and Home Team “constantly strive to achieve a zero fatality rate”.

“Every incident is investigated at the highest levels of command, with corrective measures taken to improve the safety under which our national servicemen to train and operate,” he said.

Ms Poa, from the Progress Singapore Party, had also asked about the amount of compensation paid in such cases.

All national servicemen are covered by injury and life insurance, Dr Ng replied, noting the coverage under both policies has been doubled from a maximum of $150,000 to $300,000 from Jan 1 this year.

Further compensation is provided depending on the degree of disability and circumstances of injury or death, he added.