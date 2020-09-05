41 Covid-19 cases removed from total count, most had been added due to administrative errors: MOH

SINGAPORE - Forty-one Covid-19 cases which had been added mostly "due to administrative errors" were removed from the country's total tally on Wednesday (Sept 2), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Sept 5) evening.

On Wednesday, the ministry had said they were removed "as they were verified to be negative for Covid-19 following further investigations".

The administrative errors included wrongly recorded or duplicated entries, and took place "over the past few months", said MOH.

Some were also reclassified following laboratory investigations and clinicians' assessments.

"Corrective action had been taken early on in the management of all these cases and all necessary public health actions had been taken," said MOH.

"As such, none of the cases had been exposed to risk of infection due to their initial classification," it added.

MOH said that it is aligning the administrative records and correcting the case numbers.