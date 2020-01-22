400 public service officers hosted to tea at Istana

More than 400 service delivery officers from various public agencies enjoyed a tea reception hosted by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana yesterday. The event was part of the President's #ServingSG initiative, which was launched last month to show appreciation to people, such as cleaners, who work behind the scenes to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

Other examples of workers contributing in the background include customer service staff who respond to calls and e-mail, Madam Halimah said after the event. She added: "It is important that we recognise that there are public service officers doing a lot of good work, and we should give them support and recognition. Many work behind the scenes... But, collectively, this is what makes up the public sector and makes up an effective and efficient public service delivery."