40-year-old Bangladeshi man hospitalised after accident involving toppled lorry crane in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - A 40-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker was hospitalised following an accident involving a toppled crane on May 29.

The incident, which occurred at about 6pm along Belgravia Drive, happened when a lorry crane was lifting a concrete bucket and toppled on its passenger side, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said when asked.

The worker was struck by the concrete bucket, fracturing his ankle and cutting his hand.

He was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and is currently in a stable condition, the ministry added.

He had been working at the construction site for a strata landed project called Belgravia Ace. The project is being developed by Fairview Developments, with the work site currently occupied by Kimly Construction.

MOM said that, as a general safety measure, the ground surface on which a lorry crane is operated on should be determined to be safe. Outriggers should also be extended and secured if required before lifting is done.

It added that the use of a stability control system can help to detect the extension of each outrigger and automatically restrict the crane’s manoeuvres within a safe lifting zone, which prevents a lorry crane from overturning.

In this case, the lorry crane was not installed with such a system, said MOM.

A video sent to The Straits Times showed a toppled lorry crane, bearing the words Kimly Construction, as construction workers shouted. A separate photo showed three workers carrying another.

“MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier to cease all lifting operations involving lorry cranes at the work site,” said the ministry.

ST has contacted Kimly Construction for more information.

On May 27, MOM announced that companies breaching safety regulations will face a higher maximum fine of $50,000 from June 1, up from $20,000 previously.

The increased fine will apply to all industries under the Workplace Safety and Health Act Subsidiary Legislation for offences that are a major cause of death or serious injury, or a dangerous occurrence such as an explosion.