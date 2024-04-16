40 residents evacuated from Eunos HDB block after fire breaks out at common corridor

A video posted on TikTok shows black smoke billowing from the block, with residents looking on as firefighters arrived at the scene. PHOTOS: AGENTHERMIEMALEK/TIKTOK
Ian Cheng
Correspondent
Updated
Apr 16, 2024, 01:56 PM
Published
Apr 16, 2024, 01:15 PM

SINGAPORE – About 40 residents of a Housing Board block in Eunos were evacuated after a fire broke out on April 15.

A video posted on TikTok shows black smoke billowing from the block, with residents looking on as firefighters arrived at the scene.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at Block 25 Eunos Crescent on April 15 at about 6.45pm.

The fire, which involved items placed along the common corridor on the third floor, was extinguished using two water jets.

SCDF and the police evacuated about 40 people from nearby residential units as a precautionary measure.

There were no reported injuries, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to statistics released by SCDF in February 2024, there were more fires in 2023 compared with the year before, with 1,954 cases in total. This represented an increase of 8.6 per cent from the 1,799 cases recorded in 2022.

@agenthermiemalek

Eunos block 25 on fire 🔥🔥🔥 Thank you #SCDF for the fast responses #eunos #police

♬ original sound - Hermie Malek - Hermie Malek
