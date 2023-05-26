40 residents evacuated after kitchen catches fire in Keat Hong

SINGAPORE – Around 40 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Keat Hong on Friday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the fire at Block 803 Keat Hong Close at 10am on Friday.

The kitchen of a fourth floor flat had caught fire, and firefighters from Clementi Fire Station and Bukit Batok Fire Station extinguished the fire using two water jets.

Heat and soot from the fire also damaged other parts of the flat.

Two persons had evacuated the unit before the firefighters arrived; 40 residents from the neighbouring units were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

One person, believed to be a resident from the affected unit, was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for smoke inhalation and declined to be taken to hospital.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.