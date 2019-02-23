40 residents evacuated after fire engulfs Bendemeer Road HDB flat

SINGAPORE - About 40 residents of a Housing Board block in Bendemeer Road were evacuated, after a fire broke out in a 10th storey unit on Saturday morning (Feb 23).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 43 Bendemeer Road at 3.20am.

The fire occurred in the kitchen and it was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

The police evacuated about 40 residents in the block as a result of the fire.

It is unclear how many people were in the 10th storey flat at the time.

There were no reported injuries.

A video sent to The Straits Times shows the unit engulfed in angry, orange flames, with SCDF officers at the scene.