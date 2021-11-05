40 residents evacuated after fire breaks out at Pinnacle @ Duxton flat

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a residential unit at Pinnacle @ Duxton in Cantonment Road on Thursday (Nov 4), possibly stemming from naked flames in the room, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

SCDF arrived at the scene after being alerted to the fire on the 34th storey of Block 1E Cantonment Road at 8.35pm.

Firefighters arrived to find a blaze raging within the unit, and extinguished the fire with one water jet.

There was no one in the unit at the time of the fire, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

It added that preliminary investigations indicated that the fire was due to naked flames in the affected room.

The unit was affected by heat and smoke damage, said SCDF. No injuries were reported.

About 40 residents from nearby units were evacuated by the police as a precautionary measure.

SCDF reminded the public not to leave lit materials unattended and that they should be extinguished before residents leave their homes.