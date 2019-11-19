40 firefighters tackle blaze on roof of storage warehouse

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to douse a fire that broke out on the roof of a storage warehouse yesterday morning near Tai Seng MRT station.

Stored items such as kitchenware and other household materials were believed to have been involved in the fire at 29 Kim Chuan Drive.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at 11.35am, and it deployed 14 emergency vehicles, about 40 firefighters and three water jets to bring it under control. Four occupants of the affected premises evacuated before the firefighters arrived.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire was raging at the warehouse's roof level when firefighters reached the scene. The SCDF said in a Facebook post that the blaze seemed likely to spread.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went up the narrow and debris-filled stairway to conduct offensive firefighting.

The fire was extinguished by 12.45pm, but damping down operations continued. This refers to wetting burnt surfaces immediately after a blaze is put out to prevent any potential rekindling of the fire from such surfaces.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.