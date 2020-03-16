40 evacuated from Clementi West HDB block after fire guts 19th floor unit

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a flat on the 19th floor of a Housing Board block in Clementi on Monday afternoon (March 16).

Huge flames and thick smoke could be seen at about 3.20pm billowing from the unit at Block 724 Clementi West Street 2.

The outside walls above the affected unit were charred as a result of the fire, which involved the contents of the flat.

The fire was extinguished by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) using one water jet.

A woman, who is the occupant of the affected unit, was assessed by paramedics but she refused to be taken to hospital.

Around 40 people in the block were evacuated but there were no reported injuries.

Mr Nadasen Chandra, 72, a retired assistant superintendent from a welfare home, was among those evacuated.

He lives on the 25th floor, which is the highest floor.

While waiting to be allowed back into his flat, he spoke to The Straits Times.

"I was shocked when my wife woke me up, and I saw smoke in my flat. The heat was very intense," he said.



The outside walls above the affected unit were charred as a result of the fire which involved the contents of the flat. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



Related Story Parliament: MPs call for installation of fire alarms in flats during debate on fire safety law

Related Story 40 people evacuated following kitchen fire in Ang Mo Kio flat

Another retiree living in the same block, who wanted to be known as Mr C.S. Leo, 68, said he thought someone was throwing things down at first. He lives on the 8th floor.

"I was looking out of the balcony and saw debris fall out of window," he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.