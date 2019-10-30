40 evacuated after fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio flat

An elderly woman alone in her Ang Mo Kio Housing Board flat had to run to her neighbour for help when a fire broke out in her kitchen yesterday. About 40 residents in the block had to be evacuated as a result of the fire which involved some items in the kitchen, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said. There were no reported injuries. The fire started at about 9am in the fourth-floor unit in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. According to Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao, the 78-year-old woman is understood to be living with her son, who was at work when the incident occurred.