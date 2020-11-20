4 who breached stay-home notice requirements have work passes revoked

SINGAPORE - Four more foreigners have had their work passes revoked for breaching stay-home notice (SHN) requirements in the past three months, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Nov 20).

They had left their places of residence without valid reasons and without seeking MOM's permission during their SHN period.

Among the four, three are work permit holders and one is an S-Pass holder, the ministry said.

Two of the four, who left their SHN residences, were detected by the MOM-issued smartwatch.

The smartwatch alerts the ministry if its wearer leaves his or her place of residence. Once a worker clears immigration, officers tag them with it and make sure it is functional, after which the device is locked and cannot be removed until the SHN ends.

It uses GPS and 4G technology and can technically track the wearer's specific location.

Any attempt to tamper with the smartwatch or remove it will trigger an alert to the authorities.

The other two foreigners stayed at dedicated facilities during their SHN and were not required to wear the smartwatch. They were reported by a member of the public and an employer.

Since May 1, MOM has revoked 44 work passes for breach of SHN requirements.

In June, six people were fined for breaching circuit breaker measures at Robertson Quay in May, and also had their work passes revoked.

MOM reminded all work pass holders and their employers to comply with the quarantine order (QO) or SHN requirements.

Those who fail to do so, including those who tamper with and/or remove the electronic monitoring device during the QO or SHN period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

The ministry added that it will continue to take enforcement actions against work pass holders who do not comply with the requirements, including the revocation of work passes.