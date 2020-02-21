4 weeks' jail for lorry driver who offered $100 bribe to police officer over traffic offence

SINGAPORE - A lorry driver found guilty of attempting to bribe his way out of a traffic summons was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Friday (Feb 21).

Teo Teck Yong, a 62-year-old Singaporean, was stopped by a traffic police officer, Sergeant Shivasuria Maniam Kesaval, for not fastening his seat belt on the road on Aug 18 last year.

He "persistently offered" $100 to Sergeant Shivasuria to persuade him not issue a traffic summons, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on Friday.

The officer rejected the bribe and reported the matter to the CPIB, which prompted the agency to investigate.

Teo was charged in court on Nov27 last year under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency warned motorists that attempting to bribe one's way out will result in more serious repercussions. It also commended the police officer for his integrity.

Those found guilty of a corruption offence can be jailed up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

Members of the public can lodge corruption complaints and reports, including anonymous ones, to CPIB on 1800-376-0000 or e-mail report@cpib.gov.sg.