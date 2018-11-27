4 ways to show you care during Giving Week 2018

Giving doesn’t just have to be a special visit to an elderly home or donating during flag day. This festive season, you can give back as you live out your normal daily routine during Giving Week 2018, which starts from today to Dec 5.

Part of a global movement that kicks off the season of giving, the initiative is helmed by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC).

It features a host of exciting events, activities and initiatives, where you can “Share your Time, Talent, Treasure and Voice”.

Here are the four ways you can do your part:

1. Have a blast at The Good Hubs

Round up your family and friends and head down to these fun festivals where businesses, communities and non-profit organisations come together for the same vision of giving:



Participate in a blood donation drive at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital: Good Neighbour Day 2018. PHOTO: NATIONAL VOLUNTEER & PHILANTHROPY CENTRE



What: Ng Teng Fong General Hospital: Good Neighbour Day 2018

Why: Support communities in need by participating in blood donation drives, fund-raising flea markets, book donation drives, volunteering programmes, and more.

When: Nov 30, 10am to 5pm

Where: Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (Tower A and Tower B, Level 2)

What: Sports Hub Community Play Day: Season of Giving

Why: Expect two days of fun for the family with exciting carnival rides and games, fitness workouts, bazaars, film screenings and more — while supporting adopted beneficiaries by giving as you wish. Look out for a visual treat in the evening — the ChariTrees lighting up the Stadium Riverside Walk.

When: Dec 1 and 2, 9am to 7pm

Where: OCBC Square (Outside Stadium MRT station, Exit A)



This Saturday, Club Street and Ann Siang Hill will be transformed into a carnival of music, munchies and magic. PHOTO: NATIONAL VOLUNTEER & PHILANTHROPY CENTRE



What: The Giving Street @ Club Street & Ann Siang Gourmet Campus

Why: For just one evening, Club Street and Ann Siang Hill will be transformed into The Giving Street — a carnival of music, munchies and magic. Watch parkour ninjas show off their stunts, catch circus acts on the street, design and build a giant Jenga, make your own jewellery, and get your holiday shopping sorted — all in the support of over 40 non-profits, ground-up movements and social enterprises.

When: Dec 1, 7pm to 11pm

Where: Club Street & Ann Siang Hill

Visit http://givingweek.sg/the-good-hubs for more event details.

2. Shop, dine and live better while doing good

Over 50 of Singapore’s top brands have come together to offer these charitable initiatives that make it easy for you to do good:

What: NTUC FairPrice is collaborating with The Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift, a national community service project that promotes the spirit of caring and sharing among Singaporeans during Christmas. The project is appealing for donations of food items such as halal canned food, rice, instant noodles, beverages, biscuits, cooking oil and condiments.

How: Show your support by donating at any of 12 selected NTUC FairPrice stores and FairPrice Online outlets. Check out FairPrice’s Shop & Donate initiative to help more beneficiaries from over 50 non-profit organisations. What’s more, the first 1,000 Shop & Donate customers who donate S$50 and above from Nov 27 will receive a limited-edition Giving Week tote bag.

When: Now to Dec 16

What: Fashion retailer Zalora is teaming up with the Salvation Army to run a clothes donation drive at The Good Hubs: Sports Hub Community Play Day.

How: Donate three fashion items — apparel, bags or shoes — to receive an 18 per cent discount code that you can use on zalora.sg.

When: Dec 1 and 2

Did you know?

Giving Week starts today, the first day of #GivingTuesday — a global day of giving fuelled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the United States), and popular shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on the holidays and end-of-year giving. This year’s Giving Week ends on Dec 5, which is also International Volunteers Day, a yearly event mandated by the United Nations General Assembly. The day is viewed as a unique chance for volunteers and organisations to celebrate their efforts, share their values and promote their work with the private sector, as well as communities, non-governmental organisations, United Nations agencies and government authorities.

What: Restaurant booking app Chope is allowing its users to redeem their Chope points for cash to donate to Willing Hearts. The soup kitchen operator prepares, cooks and distributes about 5,000 daily meals for the needy in Singapore.

How: Every 400 Chope credits can be redeemed for an $8 donation.

When: Today to Dec 31

What: Courts and Habitat for Humanity Singapore will be hold “Green Christmas” at the open atrium space in front of Courts Orchard entrance.

How: Selected energy- and water-saving appliances including air-conditioners, washers, refrigerators and small home appliances will be on sale, with 5 per cent of sales proceeds going directly to Habitat for Humanity.

The public will also be invited to build a “Habi-house” with direct donations to Habitat Singapore.

When: Tomorrow to Dec 17

Visit http://givingweek.sg/the-good-life to find out more about what other brands are doing.

3. Donate and volunteer at Giving.sg

Not sure which cause or issue to support?

Visit http://giving.sg/givingweek2018 to browse a list of charitable campaigns and you might just find one close to your heart.

Some of the campaigns include sponsorships for new pillows for the needy elderly, and fund-raising for at-risk children and abandoned animals.

4. Share your voice

Spread the love and get your family, friends and squad on board by advocating your cause or sharing your giving stories on social media this Giving Week.

Be sure to hashtag #GivingWeekSG so others can be inspired by your posts.

Visit http://givingweek.sg for more details.

Brought to you by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre