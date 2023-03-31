4 tortoises rescued from community farm in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE – Four tortoises have been recovered by the National Parks Board (NParks) from a community farm in Ang Mo Kio after concerns were raised over the treatment of the animals.

Mr Guy Consigliere, 58, and his wife were visiting a shop selling fish tanks at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 on March 25 when they noticed a farm beside it, he told The Straits Times.

“We saw a bleeding tortoise at the fence line,” said the retired civil servant.

According to Mr Consigliere, the tortoises were housed in an enclosure together with some chickens and geese.

“I knew that something needed to be done as chickens were pecking at the two spots (on the shell) that were bleeding.”

The community farm, which spans seven blocks in the industrial park, is an initiative run by the Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 Association.

The farm grows vegetables using an aquaponics farming system. The fresh produce is donated to families in need in the community, according to a sign posted at the farm.

Besides vegetable plots, the farm has several enclosures housing chickens, ducks, geese and turkeys. When The Straits Times visited the farm on Friday, the animals were roaming freely in their enclosures, occasionally approaching passers-by.