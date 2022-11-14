4 teens suspected of vandalism in Punggol carpark arrested

SINGAPORE – Four teens aged 13 to 14 were arrested after the police were alerted to a case of suspected vandalism in a Punggol carpark past midnight on Sunday.

The four boys were caught on video spray-painting profanities in red on the walls of the multi-storey carpark. Photos circulating on social media also showed a fitness corner, block signage and a parked motorcycle targeted.

In response to queries, police told The Straits Times on Monday that they were alerted to the incident in Block 325A Sumang Walk in Punggol at 2.40am on Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing.

ST has contacted the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council for comment.

Those who commit an act of vandalism may face a fine up to $2,000, up to three years of jail, or both.