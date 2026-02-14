4 taken to hospital after car overturns in River Valley

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A person was found trapped in the front passenger’s seat of a car and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

SINGAPORE – Four people were taken to hospital conscious after a car overturned in River Valley on Feb 14.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident in Martin Place, towards Muthuraman Chetty Road , at arou nd noon .

A 68-year-old car driver and her three passengers, aged between 52 and 73 , were taken to Singapore General Hospital by SCDF.

The car is believed to have skidded and the driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police said.

In a photo posted on Singapore Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, SCDF officers can be seen next to an overturned white car which is lying partially on the pedestrian walkway.