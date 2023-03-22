4 taken to hospital after BKE collision involving 2 motorcycles and a car

Dashcam footage shows a motorcycle colliding with another motorcycle, before veering into a car. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
Ang Qing
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Four people were taken to hospital on Tuesday night after an accident involving a car and two motorcycles along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands.

Dashcam footage of the incident shared online shows a motorcycle cutting abruptly from the first to the third lane before the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit.

It collides with a second motorcycle on the third lane, causing it to fall and skid along the road in a flurry of sparks. As the motorcyclist and his female pillion rider tumble for a few metres, their motorcycle spins into a roadside barrier.

Meanwhile, the impact causes the first motorcyclist to veer into a red car on his right, sending him and his female pillion rider to the ground.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident at about 10.40pm.

A male motorcyclist and his female pillion rider, both aged 32, and a 27-year-old male motorcyclist and his 25-year-old female pillion rider were taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The 32-year-old motorcyclist is assisting the police with investigations.

More On This Topic
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after bike crashes into car on TPE
Driver arrested after 24-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident in Loyang

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top