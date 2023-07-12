4 products found to contain potent medicinal ingredients, steroids and banned substance: HSA

SINGAPORE – Four products were found to contain potent medicinal ingredients, including steroids and a banned substance, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a statement on Wednesday. Some consumers experienced adverse effects after consuming three of the products.

The four products are Enru Plus+, HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi, Pill Hua Luo Cin Tan and Spinach Ginseng Herb Sugar. They were sold on multiple local e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Carousell and Qoo10 by sellers based in Singapore and Malaysia.

Enru Plus+ was also marketed on Facebook.

HSA said it has worked with the platform administrators to remove the affected listings and issued warnings to the respective sellers.

As these four products were sold in Malaysia or by sellers based in Malaysia, HSA alerted its Malaysian counterpart about its findings.

Three consumers experienced breathlessness, heart palpitations, dizziness and severe insomnia after consuming Enru Plus+ and HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi.

Both products were marketed online as slimming products and labelled to contain natural ingredients. HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi also claims to be “100 per cent herbal” with “no banned substances”.

Contrary to the products’ claims, HSA tests found Enru Plus+ and HKT Herba Kurus Tradisi to contain high levels of sibutramine, a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010.