4 people injured in 7-vehicle chain collision on BKE

SINGAPORE - Four people were injured after a seven-vehicle chain collision on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving six cars and a bus on the BKE towards Woodlands Checkpoint at 7.20pm.

Two drivers and two passengers, aged between 34 and 63, were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police added.

Photos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp on Thursday show some drivers and passengers standing on the side of the expressway next to their cars.

A witness who checked on them told Stomp that many of them were in shock.

The police are investigating the accident.