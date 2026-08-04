4 new pedestrian-friendly streets completed in Bukit Panjang, Pek Kio, Sembawang, Tiong Bahru

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The four newly completed streets, known as Friendly Streets, are located in Bukit Panjang, Pek Kio, Sembawang, and Tiong Bahru-Havelock.

SINGAPORE – Pedestrians in four more neighbourhoods here can enjoy safer, more convenient and comfortable walks to key amenities, with the completion of the Land Transport Authority initiative Friendly Streets in these areas.

The implementation of the initiative in Bukit Panjang, Pek Kio, Sembawang and Tiong Bahru-Havelock, brings the total number of Friendly Streets here to nine .

The scheme is to be implemented at locations where pedestrians frequent, near key amenities such as markets, hawker centres, shopping malls, community clubs, schools, and MRT stations.

Features at the four new Friendly Streets include raised pedestrian crossings, longer pedestrian crossing times with shorter waiting times, and green markings on road surfaces before crossings to remind motorists to slow down.

The earlier five are in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok West, Tampines, Toa Payoh and West Coast , implemented in the initiative’s pilot phase.

Bukit Panjang

The Bukit Panjang Friendly Streets stretch along Pending Road, Bukit Panjang Ring Road, and Bangkit Road. PHOTO: LTA

In Bukit Panjang, the Friendly Streets stretch along Pending Road, Bukit Panjang Ring Road, and Bangkit Road.

The pedestrian-friendly features there will make it more convenient for residents visiting nearby amenities including Bangkit LRT station, Bangkit Market, Bukit Panjang Food Centre & Market, and Zhenghua Nature Park, LTA said on its website.

Pek Kio

The Pek Kio Friendly Streets serve the residents along Cambridge Road, Owen Road, and Kent Road. PHOTO: LTA

The Pek Kio Friendly Streets runs along Cambridge Road, Owen Road, and Kent Road , with the new features serving many residents there who cross those roads regularly to visit the nearby Pek Kio Market , LTA said on its website .

It includes a raised pedestrian crossing across Owen Road, with longer crossing times.

A zebra crossing in the area was also raised to allow pedestrians, especially young children and seniors, to be more visible to motorists when they cross the road.

Sembawang

The Sembawang Friendly Streets covers Sembawang Drive, Sembawang Vista, Sembawang Alley, Sembawang Way and Admiralty Drive. PHOTO: LTA

The Sembawang Friendly Streets are near the Sembawang MRT station, and covers Sembawang Drive, Sembawang Vista, Sembawang Alley, Sembawang Way and Admiralty Drive.

Among the features there are new wider barrier-free crossings.

Tiong Bahru-Havelock

The Tiong Bahru-Havelock Friendly Streets covers Havelock Road and Indus Road. PHOTO: LTA

The Friendly Streets in this area cover Havelock Road and Indus Road, which are widely used by residents to visit Beo Crescent Market and Havelock Road Cooked Food Centre , LTA said.