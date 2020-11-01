4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon (Nov 1), taking Singapore's total to 58,019.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

No cases in the community or from within dorms were announced on Sunday.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

On Saturday, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported here.

MOH said all 12 were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. No new community cases were reported on Saturday.

All but one of the new cases on Saturday were asymptomatic, and were picked up as a result of the ministry's proactive screening and surveillance.

Two cases announced on Saturday were Singaporeans who had returned from Indonesia and the United States. One of the other cases was a permanent resident who had returned from Indonesia, while another was a dependant's pass holder from Greece.

Of the remaining eight cases announced on Saturday, two were work permit holders returning from the Philippines, and the other six were work permit holders from Indonesia.

MOH said that all close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to pick up any asymptomatic cases. Serological tests will also be carried out on close contacts to see if any of the 12 could have been infected by them.

MOH also announced on Saturday that the cluster at Kian Teck Dormitory has been closed as there have been no more cases linked to it for the past 28 days.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from three cases the week before to two in the past week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also fell from three to two in the same period.

With four cases discharged on Saturday, 57,898 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 42 patients remained in hospital on Saturday, with none in intensive care, while 32 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 45 million people. More than 1.18 million people have died.