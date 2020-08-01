4 new cases linked to transport hub are drivers, interchange staff

The four new coronavirus cases at Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub are two bus drivers and two interchange staff, said SMRT yesterday.

Tests showed that they were likely to have had past infections and are no longer infectious. However, all four are in isolation while awaiting Ministry of Health (MOH) instructions.

They were last at work on Tuesday or Wednesday, said SMRT's chief communications officer Margaret Teo. The two drivers drove service 972.

Ms Teo added that both canteens in the transport hub were closed for disinfection and have since reopened.

"The premises and vehicles that our affected employees had been in contact with have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected," she said. "We have also started the contact tracing process with MOH. Employees who were in close contact with them have been placed on leave of absence in collaboration with MOH."

There are now eight cases linked to the cluster at the transport hub, which The Straits Times understands to be the first Covid-19 cluster to have emerged since the circuit breaker ended.

In late June, a "family cluster" was identified in Tampines Street 11. MOH subsequently carried out testing for people who live in or had visited the affected block. However, the block was never formally identified as a cluster.

In Bukit Panjang, it seemed to be business as usual when The Straits Times visited the affected area yesterday. Although some of the affected eateries saw little footfall, other stores - such as FairPrice - saw a steady stream of customers.

Several shops at Hillion Mall, which is linked to the transport hub, have been added to the list of places visited by infectious coronavirus patients. These include FairPrice, Watsons, the My Briyani House eatery, Mr Teh Tarik deli and McDonald's.

A total of 396 new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, the majority of which were work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

There were three cases in the wider community, all of whom were work pass holders.

There were also three imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

Linette Lai and Ng Sor Luan