4 motorcyclists taken to hospital after CTE accident involving 6 vehicles

SINGAPORE - A woman and three men were taken to hospital following an accident involving six vehicles along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday morning.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Friday that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars and four motorcycles along the CTE towards the city after the Balestier Road exit at about 7.15am.

A female motorcyclist, 25, and three male motorcyclists aged between 28 and 43 were taken conscious to the hospital, said the police.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said the accident caused a congestion from the Balestier Road exit to the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit, adding that motorists should avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3.

In a video posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, a black car, which was on the rightmost lane, can be seen crashing into a group of motorcyclists while trying to switch lanes. It is unclear how many motorcyclists were hit.

A 43-year-old male driver and a 33-year-old female driver are assisting with investigations.