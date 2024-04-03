4 men to be charged over scam-related offences

SINGAPORE – Four men, aged between 20 and 29, are slated to be charged in court on April 4 for scam-related offences.

On July 13, 2023, a 26-year-old man allegedly deceived a person into believing that he had a room for rent.

After the person paid the man a deposit to secure the room, the man became uncontactable.

Police investigations later revealed that the man did not have any room to offer.

The three other men allegedly responded to offers on Telegram of $500 or $600 for sharing their internet banking credentials, Singpass and bank account details, as well as to open a crypto mining account in one case.

One of them, a 29-year-old man, allegedly responded in May 2023 to a fast cash offer on Telegram of $600 for sharing his internet banking credentials, which he later gave to an unknown person.

The three men’s bank accounts were later used to launder proceeds from job scams, and investment scams in one case.

For abetting to secure unauthorised access to a bank’s computer system under the Computer Misuse Act, first-time offenders can be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to two years, or both.

Those convicted of unauthorised disclosure of access codes under the same Act can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

If found guilty of cheating, the offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

There were 46,563 scam cases reported in 2023, the highest number since the police started tracking them in 2016. The 2023 figure is up 46.8 per cent from the 31,728 cases in 2022.

In total, scam victims in Singapore lost $651.8 million in 2023.

“To avoid being an accomplice in these crimes, members of the public should always reject seemingly attractive money-making opportunities promising fast and easy pay-outs for the use of their Singpass accounts, bank accounts, or allow their personal bank accounts to be used to receive and transfer money for others,” the police said.

“The police would like to remind members of the public that individuals will be held accountable if they are found to be linked to such crimes.”

For more on scams, the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.