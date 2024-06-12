4 men charged for evading cigarette duty and taxes worth over $180k

SINGAPORE – Four Malaysian men were charged in court on June 8, a day after Singapore Customs seized 1,740 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes worth more than $180,000 in evaded tax.

The men, aged between 27 and 42, were arrested after an operation in Tuas View Crescent. They were allegedly involved in transferring the illicit goods between a lorry and a van, Singapore Customs said on June 12.

The lorry driver allegedly transported the duty-unpaid cigarettes, which were hidden within a legitimate consignment from Malaysia to Singapore, while the van driver and two others were allegedly engaged to collect the duty-unpaid cigarettes.

The total duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to $188,241.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the GST Act, Singapore Customs said.

Those found guilty can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in committing such offences may also be forfeited.

Anyone who knows of smuggling activities or the evasion of duty and GST can report the information on the Singapore Customs website.