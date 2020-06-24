4 long weekends in Singapore in 2021, 3 fewer than this year

SINGAPORE - There will be four long weekends next year, three fewer than this year, the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) reveal of the gazetted public holidays for 2021 shows.

Of the 11 annual public holidays next year, three fall on Friday and one on Monday.

The announcement comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and continued uncertainty over whether Singaporeans will be allowed to travel overseas next year.

The past few months have seen borders closed and air travel cut, although some countries have more recently restarted limited travel.

Transit passenger services at Changi Airport, namely the transfer of travellers from selected cities in Australia and New Zealand to other countries, have gradually resumed at Changi Airport.

The number of transit travellers is expected to rise in the coming weeks as the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group starts to serve transit passengers from more locations in China, Japan and South Korea.

The Friday holidays in 2021 are New Year's Day on Jan 1, Chinese New Year on Feb 12 and Good Friday on April 2. The Aug 9 National Day holiday falls on a Monday.

The other holidays are Chinese New Year on Feb 13, Labour Day on May 1, Hari Raya Puasa on May 13, Vesak Day on May 26, Hari Raya Haji on July 20, Deepavali on Nov 4 and Christmas Day on Dec 25.

The four long weekends next year form the fewest number in recent years.

New Year’s Day Jan 1, 2021 Friday Chinese New Year Feb 12, 2021 Friday Feb 13, 2021 Saturday Good Friday April 2, 2021 Friday Labour Day May 1, 2021 Saturday Hari Raya Puasa * May 13, 2021 Thursday Vesak Day May 26, 2021 Wednesday Hari Raya Haji * July 20, 2021 Tuesday National Day Aug 9, 2021 Monday Deepavali Nov 4, 2021 Thursday Christmas Day Dec 25, 2021 Saturday * Subject to change

There were seven in 2015, 2017 and this year, six in 2016 and five in 2012 and 2011. There were also only four long weekends in 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

The MOM said workers who work on the gazetted days are entitled to an extra day's salary at the basic rate of pay, unless employers and workers come to a mutual agreement to substitute the employee's day off with another working day.

Employers can also choose to grant time-off-in-lieu for an agreed number of hours to employees for working on a public holiday.

This option applies only for employers of workmen earning more than $4,500 a month, non-workmen earning more than $2,600 a month and all managers and executives.