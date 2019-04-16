4 injured in car crash at Marina Bay Financial Centre, driver arrested

Four people were injured yesterday evening after a car crashed into a metal bollard on a pavement at the Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC).

The driver, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

Police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Central Boulevard and Marina Way at 6.08pm.

Three female pedestrians and a male car passenger, aged between 35 and 46, were conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that four people were taken to hospital and said it was alerted to the accident at the junction at 6.10pm.

The severity and nature of their injuries are not known.

But it is understood that at least one victim's injuries were treated as urgent.

A witness, a lawyer who wanted to be known only as Xin Heng, said she had just walked across the road at MBFC when she heard the sound of brakes screeching behind her, followed by a loud bang and a woman screaming.

Ms Xin Heng, 29, who works at MBFC, turned and saw that a car had knocked over at least one metal bollard on the pavement.

She said that among those in the crowd, some appeared to be trying to help the accident victims.

Photos provided to The Straits Times showed a red car on the pavement near MBFC Tower 3 with a large crowd gathered at the site of the accident.

Ms Xin Heng said she was touched that so many people immediately went to help.

Mr Sufyan Selamet, 25, a passenger in a car that drove past the accident site around 7pm, said he saw many police and SCDF personnel.

"We saw a car that looked like it had crashed into a steel barricade, and there was definitely more than one ambulance," said Mr Sufyan, who works as a user experience designer at a tech firm.